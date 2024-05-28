Menu

National

Money

Scotiabank reports lower Q2 profit as it set aside more money for bad loans

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2024 9:37 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Scotiabank cutting 3% of its global workforce'
Scotiabank cutting 3% of its global workforce
Scotiabank says it’s cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers’ day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations – Oct 18, 2023
The Bank of Nova Scotia reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it set aside more money for loan losses.

The bank said Tuesday its net income fell to $2.09 billion or $1.57 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $2.15 billion or $1.68 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $8.35 billion, up from $7.91 billion a year earlier.

The bank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.01 billion, up from $709 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.58 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.69 per diluted share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of $1.56 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Canada’s big banks prepping for bad loans'
Money Matters: Canada’s big banks prepping for bad loans

“The bank delivered solid results this quarter against a backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, reporting positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth and continued expense discipline,” Scotiabank chief executive Scott Thomson said in a statement.

Scotiabank said its net income attributable to equity holders for its Canadian banking business totalled $1.01 billion, down from $1.06 billion a year earlier primarily to a higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher revenues.

Meanwhile, it said its international banking operations earned net income attributable to equity holders of $671 million, up from $636 million in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s global wealth management business earned $380 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $353 million a year earlier, while its global banking and markets business earned $428 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $401 million a year ago.

Scotiabank’s “other” category reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $421 million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of $323 million last year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

