What a Winnipeg bug expert is predicting for mosquito season

With summer around the corner, that means the inevitable return of mosquitoes.

Winnipeg entomologist Taz Stuart said if the large amount of rain that recently fell in the province came in the hotter months, it could cause rapid levels of reproduction because of all the standing water. Places like Winkler, Man., got close to 90 mm of precipitation on Friday, May 24.

However; as Stuart explains, it’s still too dry, and not even warm enough right now for an excessive amount of mosquitoes.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Yes, there’s a lot of water out there, but I do believe because it’s so dry in the ground, it’s going to absorb a lot of it before most of those mosquito species will be able to become adults”, said Stuart.

According to the bug expert, the City of Winnipeg is already doing its part to control the insects, but the other most important thing happens right on your own property. “Get rid of the water in your backyard and help everyone else in your neighborhood. Dump it, treat it, fill it cover it. Anything to make sure there’s no standing water.”

Story continues below advertisement

Looking ahead to summer, Stuart said he currently doesn’t anticipate increased mosquito activity this year.

“The reality is we have been so dry for five, six years… a lot of that moisture should absorb in before. There’s still going to be standing water bodies, and we have mosquito species that their eggs can survive for seven years… they could be activated as we get warmer, hotter temperatures,” said Stuart.

The first day of summer is June 20th.