June 1 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted May 27, 2024 4:06 pm
On Thursday, June 6th the Westend Seniors Activity Centre proudly presents their 27th trademarked “Older, Bolder, Better” Seniors Symposium and Exhibition.

This Saturday, Doctor Haidong Liang of the Westend Seniors Activity Centre, along with two esteemed guests, join Talk To The Experts to discuss this event.

Tune in to learn how educational institutions, such as NorQuest College and businesses like Infinity Healthcare are supporting older adults to age successfully in their own communities.
Visit WESeniors.ca, then tune into Talk To The Experts.

