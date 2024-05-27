Menu

Canada

Wellington County residents to pay more for their garbage collection

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 27, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Bag tags in Wellington County are going up as of July 1. View image in full screen
Bag tags in Wellington County are going up as of July 1. Getty Images
It will be costing residents in Wellington County, Ont., more to get rid of their household garbage.

Starting July 1, garbage fees will go up 50 cents per bag.

For curbside pickup, a large bag will go up from $2 to $2.50 a bag.

It will cost $2 for a small bag, up from $1.50.

Garbage taken to the waste facility site is up from $2 to $2.50 a bag but there is no charge if the garbage is in a yellow user pay bag.

The county’s solid waste services division said in a news release that the fee increase was necessary to ensure the continued provision of high-quality waste management services to residents across the county.

It said it remains dedicated to providing transparent and sustainable waste management solutions that benefit both residents and the environment.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

