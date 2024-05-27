Witnesses detain store robbery suspect after manager assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police credit witnesses with helping to detain a suspect in a store robbery in Peterborough, Ont., late last week.

The Peterborough Police Service say around 11:50 a.m. on May 24, officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at a business on Hunter St. East. Officers were told a suspect was yelling and throwing items and then kicked and punched a store manger.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say on arrival, officers found the victim on the ground and several witnesses “holding down” the suspect.

The store manager was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of their injuries.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery with violence.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later that day, police said.