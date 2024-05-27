Menu

Crime

Witnesses detain store robbery suspect after manager assaulted: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 1:35 pm
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say witnesses helped detain a man following a reported assault and robbery at a store on May 24, 2024. Getty Images
Police credit witnesses with helping to detain a suspect in a store robbery in Peterborough, Ont., late last week.

The Peterborough Police Service say around 11:50 a.m. on May 24, officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at a business on Hunter St. East. Officers were told a suspect was yelling and throwing items and then kicked and punched a store manger.

Police say on arrival, officers found the victim on the ground and several witnesses “holding down” the suspect.

The store manager was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of their injuries.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery with violence.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later that day, police said.

