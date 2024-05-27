Russia claims NATO members’ support for Ukraine is ‘escalation’ of conflict

Send this page to someone via email

The Kremlin said on Monday that NATO was already in direct confrontation with Russia and scolded NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for suggesting alliance members should let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.

Stoltenberg told The Economist that NATO members supplying weapons to Kyiv should end their prohibition on using them to strike military targets in Russia.

“NATO is increasing the degree of escalation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian daily Izvestia when asked about Stoltenberg’s remarks.

“NATO is flirting with military rhetoric and falling into military ecstasy,” Peskov said, adding that the Russian military knew what to do.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

When asked if NATO was approaching a direct confrontation with Russia, Peskov said, “They are not getting close; they are in it.”

23:22 The West Block: U.S. ambassador says Canada now ‘the outlier’ in NATO on defence spending

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned the West that it is risking a global war over Ukraine and that a direct conflict between Russia and NATO would mean the planet was one step away from World War Three.

Story continues below advertisement

Russian officials say Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russia, including on civilian areas and even parts of Russia’s nuclear defenses, are directly escalatory.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 touched off the worst breakdown in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Russia is now advancing along the front line in Ukraine.

The United States has repeatedly said that it does not encourage Ukraine to strike inside Russia, though Ukraine has been lobbying hard to do so.

The Economist said that Stoltenberg’s remarks were clearly aimed at U.S. President Joe Biden, who has resisted allowing Ukraine to strike with U.S. weapons inside Russia.