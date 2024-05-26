Boil water advisory lifted for Alberta town following water main break

Send this page to someone via email

A boil water advisory for the town of Millet, Alta., has been lifted after a water main break shut off the water supply earlier this weekend.

The town website issued an update on the water main break early on Sunday.

“Effective immediately, the boil water advisory for Millet has been lifted,” a notice on the town’s website explained.

“Residents may consume regular water practices.”

The town thanked residents for their patience and encouraged them to help spread the word to neighbours and friends who don’t use social media.

A Millet employee told Global News on Friday the town was first made aware of a water main break Thursday night and the water was shut down for repairs Friday morning.

The town said the water was back on by Friday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services placed the town under a boil water advisory “until further notice,” encouraging residents to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it.

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News