Fire

Person taken to hospital after Edmonton liquor store car crash

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
A black SUV drove through a liquor store in a strip mall. View image in full screen
One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a liquor store on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Global News
One person was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a vehicle drove through the window of a liquor store in Edmonton’s Beverly neighbourhood.

Rowan Anderson, a public information officer for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said crews were called at 11:58 a.m. to the Ace Liquor Discounter on 117th Avenue and 34th Street.

Images taken by Global News show a black Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo crashed into the storefront.

Anderson said two crews were dispatched to the scene.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of the person’s injuries is currently unknown.

It’s also not known how the crash occurred.

Anderson said one pump truck remains at the scene to provide assistance.

A black SUV drove through a liquor store in a strip mall.
