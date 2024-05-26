Person taken to hospital after Edmonton liquor store car crash

See more sharing options

One person was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a vehicle drove through the window of a liquor store in Edmonton’s Beverly neighbourhood.

Rowan Anderson, a public information officer for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said crews were called at 11:58 a.m. to the Ace Liquor Discounter on 117th Avenue and 34th Street.

Images taken by Global News show a black Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo crashed into the storefront.

Anderson said two crews were dispatched to the scene.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of the person’s injuries is currently unknown.

It’s also not known how the crash occurred.

Anderson said one pump truck remains at the scene to provide assistance.

