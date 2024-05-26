Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Three dead in opioid poisoning incidents; Halton police issue warning

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
Police say they have responded to two separate incidents resulting in three deaths since May 24. A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say they have responded to two separate incidents resulting in three deaths since May 24. A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has issued a warning after responding to two fatal opioid poisoning incidents since Friday.

A total of three people, two men and one woman, have died as a result of inhalation of an “unidentified substance,” police said

All of the deaths are being investigated by the Office of the Coroner as well as the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officials are now warning residents to remain vigilant and learn the symptoms of poisoning as they investigate the source of these incidents.

Symptoms can include difficulty walking, talking, or staying awake, dizziness and confusion, choking, and more.

“As the quality of street drugs is unpredictable and any drug can be cut with (or contaminated by) other agents or drugs which can be fatal in very minute amounts, go slow,” HRPS said in a statement. “Know your tolerance and always use a small sample of a drug first to check its strength.”

“Due to the possibility of opioid contamination or poisoning, it is recommended that Naloxone be used in all suspected drug poisonings.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigations is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

