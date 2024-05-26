Woman seriously injured in stabbing at Fairview Mall: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after reportedly being stabbed by a man she knew at Fairview Mall.

Police received calls reporting the incident Sunday just before 12:30 p.m.

Once on scene at Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, emergency responders located the victim and transported her for further medical treatment.

According to police, mall security took the suspect into custody.

Officers remain on scene and are opening an investigation into the incident. No other details have been released at this time.