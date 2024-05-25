Hundreds participate in anti-UCP protests across Alberta Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people participated in anti-United Conservative Party protests in communities across Alberta on Saturday, sharing their dissatisfaction with the government’s policies.

The Enough is Enough protests and rallies happened in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Sylvan Lake, Vermillion and Medicine Hat all throughout Saturday afternoon.

Many protest participants expressed their dissatisfaction with the UCP, saying their MLAs are not hearing their concerns.

Rebecca Brown, an organizer for the protest in Calgary, works in health care and said she’s seen it “disintegrate slowly” since former premier Jason Kenney’s government.

Brown told Global News the rallies aren’t focused on one specific issue, but a wide variety of policies and decisions the United Conservative government made in the past few years.

“I think it’s about time the silent majority became a much louder majority because right now the tiny minority is the loudest,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown also said she wants Albertans who traditionally voted conservative to consider other options, claiming the UCP aren’t upholding conservative values.

“They’re not conservatives and I think that’s what people need to open their eyes to,” she said. “If they can realize these aren’t conservatives and looking at other options … This government is lying to you.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

David Grey, the master of ceremonies for the protest in Edmonton, said the only way to change the status quo is by “providing heat” through actions like demonstrations and protests.

“These guys are not competent in most areas of government in the point of view of getting things done. They make decisions based on who they are going to hurt, not who they are going to help,” he told Global News.

“Stop inventing an agenda. Stop inventing a mandate. Most of the things they are doing now that are harming Albertans were not discussed during the election nor set aside in the election, and that’s just dishonest.

“People are pretty ticked off. There are many people who are hurt by this government.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "People are pretty ticked off. There are many people who are hurt by this government."

Diana Batten, an NDP MLA for Calgary-Acadia, said the rallies are sending a message to the UCP that its politicians are not listening to what Albertans need.

“Albertans need help now: housing, health care, cost of living, education … There are so many life-altering things that need to be taken care of, and the government isn’t responding to any of that,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we need to look at how they’re doing consultations … It seems like all (the UCP) is doing is phone consultations, which aren’t the same thing because they only talk to a handful of Albertans and they’re not representative.”

Shane Getson, the UCP’s chief government whip, said in an emailed statement Saturday that the party always supports the right to “protest peacefully and lawfully.”

“If anyone has any concerns about government policy, they’re free to reach out to any of our MLAs through their constituency offices,” he said.

“Recent polls show, however, that Albertans largely support our government’s efforts to grow the economy, balance the budget, create jobs, attract investment, keep life affordable, and fix the health care system for all. We’re staying focused on moving the province forward.”