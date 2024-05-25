Brandon man in custody on assault charges, police announce

Send this page to someone via email

The Brandon Police Service (BPS) announced Saturday that a 38 year old man is facing charges of assault, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a police order.

On Thursday around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of an assault at a residence.

Investigators believe that before police arrived a suspect had fled the residence. According to officials, a female victim had visible injuries that appeared to be from being punched and choked.

Police said the woman was not provided medical attention.

Officials said they found the male the next day. Police allege he attempted to evade arrest by jumping out of a window and running from officers. However, the suspect was arrested after a short pursuit on-foot.

According to Brandon Police Staff Sgt. Kirby Sararas , the man was known to police and under a release condition not to communicate with the victim.

Sararas said the suspect was still in custody after appearing in court Saturday.