Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brandon man in custody on assault charges, police announce

By Matthew Merkel Global News
Posted May 25, 2024 5:56 pm
1 min read
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Brandon Police Service (BPS) announced Saturday that a 38 year old man is facing charges of assault, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a police order.

On Thursday around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of an assault at a residence.

Investigators believe that before police arrived a suspect had fled the residence. According to officials, a female victim had visible injuries that appeared to be from being punched and choked.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the woman was not provided medical attention.

Officials said they found the male the next day. Police allege he attempted to evade arrest by jumping out of a window and running from officers. However, the suspect was arrested after a short pursuit on-foot.

Trending Now

According to Brandon Police Staff Sgt. Kirby Sararas , the man was known to police and under a release condition not to communicate with the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Sararas said the suspect was still in custody after appearing in court Saturday.

 

 

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices