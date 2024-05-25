Oilers flag raised outside Vancouver City Hall after Round 2 Playoff bet

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has made good on his bet with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi by flying an Edmonton Oilers flag at Vancouver City Hall.

Sim posted a video of the flag waving in the breeze to social media on Thursday ahead of the Oilers’ first game of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

“A bet’s a bet,” Sim wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“Cheers to the last Canadian team standing.”

A bet’s a bet… The @EdmontonOilers flag now flies at Vancouver City Hall for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. Cheers to the last Canadian team standing. 🤝 @AmarjeetSohiYEG pic.twitter.com/n3P3UCCPe0 — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) May 23, 2024

Sim challenged Sohi to the friendly wager a little more than two weeks ago over who would win the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

“If the Vancouver Canucks — or when the Vancouver Canucks — beat the Edmonton Oilers, we’d like you to fly the flag of our beloved Canucks above city hall,” he said, adding that Sohi would also have to wear a Canucks jersey.

Sim said he would do the same if the Canucks lost to the Oilers.

In his video on social media, Sohi said he would “happily accept” Sim’s challenge, adding an Oilers’ jersey was already on the way to Vancouver.

“We have the best team, we have the best fans and the Oilers are poised to win,” he said.

“So get ready to wear that jersey on the day that the Canucks lose.”

The Canucks lost to the Oilers 3-2 in Game 7 of the series, advancing the Oilers to the Western Conference Final to play against the Dallas Stars.

Sohi responded to Sim’s video on Thursday, calling the Vancouver mayor “a great sport.”

“Looking forward to seeing the Canucks in the playoffs in 2025,” he said.

“Until then, you keeping the flag up until the Stanley Cup?”

We see you @KenSimCity !! You’re a great sport! Looking forward to seeing the @Canucks in the playoffs in 2025!! Until then, you keeping the flag up until the Stanley Cup? #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/cqrgcfc30q — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) May 24, 2024

The Oilers/Canucks rivalry also led to a friendly wager between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and B.C. Premier David Eby.

Smith proposed that the loser has to deliver a statement in the legislature written by the winner while wearing the other’s team jersey.

On Monday, Eby took to social media to congratulate Smith on the Oilers’ big win.

“I’ll be proud to honour our bet,” he said.

“And I’ll even be cheering for Edmonton along with Canadians across the country as they take on Dallas.”

Another bet is already in the works as the Oilers face the Stars in the third round of the NHL playoff series.

Smith challenged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week to a quintessential battle of the beef.

“When the Oilers beat the Stars, you must eat the world’s best steak, an Alberta rib steak, on video and comment on just how amazing it is,” the premier said in her challenge.

“If the Stars win, which is highly unlikely, I will do the same.”

Responding to Smith’s post on social media platform X, Abbott accepted the bet, saying: “You’re on.”

“I bet the world’s best ribeye — which is only found in Texas — that the Stars beat the Oilers,” he said.

“Go get ’em, Dallas Stars!”

The Edmonton Oilers are facing off against the Dallas Stars soon! It seems only fitting that I challenge my counterpart Governor @GregAbbott_TX to a bet. When the Oilers beat the Stars, you must eat the world’s best steak, an Alberta rib steak, on video and comment on just how… pic.twitter.com/QCA9fwdBOv — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 21, 2024

Game 2 of the Western Conference Final takes place Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4 p.m. The actual game starts at 6 p.m.