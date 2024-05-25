SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers flag raised outside Vancouver City Hall after Round 2 Playoff bet

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted May 25, 2024 2:25 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning anchors make good on Oilers/Canucks bet'
Global News Morning anchors make good on Oilers/Canucks bet
WATCH: The Global News Morning News teams in Edmonton and B.C. made good on their Round 2 bet on Wednesday morning. Vancouver anchors Sonia Sunger and Jason Pires appeared on Global Edmonton's Morning News not-so-proudly wearing Edmonton Oilers jerseys. 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has made good on his bet with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi by flying an Edmonton Oilers flag at Vancouver City Hall.

Sim posted a video of the flag waving in the breeze to social media on Thursday ahead of the Oilers’ first game of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

“A bet’s a bet,” Sim wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“Cheers to the last Canadian team standing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sim challenged Sohi to the friendly wager a little more than two weeks ago over who would win the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

“If the Vancouver Canucks — or when the Vancouver Canucks — beat the Edmonton Oilers, we’d like you to fly the flag of our beloved Canucks above city hall,” he said, adding that Sohi would also have to wear a Canucks jersey.

Sim said he would do the same if the Canucks lost to the Oilers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In his video on social media, Sohi said he would “happily accept” Sim’s challenge, adding an Oilers’ jersey was already on the way to Vancouver.

More on Sports

“We have the best team, we have the best fans and the Oilers are poised to win,” he said.

“So get ready to wear that jersey on the day that the Canucks lose.”

The Canucks lost to the Oilers 3-2 in Game 7 of the series, advancing the Oilers to the Western Conference Final to play against the Dallas Stars.

Sohi responded to Sim’s video on Thursday, calling the Vancouver mayor “a great sport.”

“Looking forward to seeing the Canucks in the playoffs in 2025,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Until then, you keeping the flag up until the Stanley Cup?”

The Oilers/Canucks rivalry also led to a friendly wager between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and B.C. Premier David Eby.

Smith proposed that the loser has to deliver a statement in the legislature written by the winner while wearing the other’s team jersey.

On Monday, Eby took to social media to congratulate Smith on the Oilers’ big win.

“I’ll be proud to honour our bet,” he said.

“And I’ll even be cheering for Edmonton along with Canadians across the country as they take on Dallas.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another bet is already in the works as the Oilers face the Stars in the third round of the NHL playoff series.

Smith challenged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week to a quintessential battle of the beef.

“When the Oilers beat the Stars, you must eat the world’s best steak, an Alberta rib steak, on video and comment on just how amazing it is,” the premier said in her challenge.

“If the Stars win, which is highly unlikely, I will do the same.”

Responding to Smith’s post on social media platform X, Abbott accepted the bet, saying: “You’re on.”

“I bet the world’s best ribeye — which is only found in Texas — that the Stars beat the Oilers,” he said.

“Go get ’em, Dallas Stars!”

Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 of the Western Conference Final takes place Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4 p.m. The actual game starts at 6 p.m.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices