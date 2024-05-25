OPP investigate death of infant from Poplar Hill First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) have begun an investigation after an infant was pronounced dead at a Winnipeg medical centre.

According to the OPP, they are conducting the investigation in Poplar Hill First Nation, a community located 120 km north of Red Lake, Ont. The First Nation’s website says it is only accessible by air and winter road.

Police say they responded to an incident of an infant in medical distress. The infant was transported to a nursing station in the community, before it was flown to a Winnipeg medical centre.

On Tuesday, members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Forensic Identification Services, Regional Support Team, and Major Case Investigation team were enlisted to help NAPS investigate after the infant was pronounced dead.

Officials said in a release that the investigation is now being directed by the CIB, alongside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The OPP does not believe there is a threat to public safety.