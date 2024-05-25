Menu

Crime

OPP investigate death of infant from Poplar Hill First Nation

By Matthew Merkel Global News
Posted May 25, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) have begun an investigation after an infant was pronounced dead at a Winnipeg medical centre.

According to the OPP, they are conducting the investigation in Poplar Hill First Nation, a community located 120 km north of Red Lake, Ont. The First Nation’s website says it is only accessible by air and winter road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they responded to an incident of an infant in medical distress. The infant was transported to a nursing station in the community, before it was flown to a Winnipeg medical centre.

On Tuesday, members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Forensic Identification Services, Regional Support Team, and Major Case Investigation team were enlisted to help NAPS investigate after the infant was pronounced dead.

Officials said in a release that the investigation is now being directed by the CIB, alongside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The OPP does not believe there is a threat to public safety.

