Killarney RCMP officers make save after vehicle flips in water-filled ditch

Send this page to someone via email

Two RCMP officers in Western Manitoba were in the right place at the right time, helping rescue the driver of a vehicle who had flipped his ride in a ditch.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 18, around 10 kilometres north of Killarney.

The officers say they saw a southbound car lose control and flip onto its roof in a water-filled ditch on the west shoulder.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Sgt. Eric Descoteaux was one of the officers who jumped into action as he called for an ambulance, while his partner jumped in the water.

“We didn’t know how deep the water was – it was a small vehicle as well – so it was taking on water quickly,” said Descoteaux.

Fortunately, the passenger window was open and the officer was able to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver was completely wet when he was taken out of the vehicle, so yes, seconds mattered in that moment,” said Descoteaux. “It happened very quickly, but we are used to dealing with high-risk scenarios and very high-stress incidents, so we were able to deal with the situation.”

The 20-year-old man driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital and released. He was wearing a seatbelt, and Descoteaux says that helped save the man’s life.