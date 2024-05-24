County of Lethbridge man harnesses wind with “Art That Spins”

Send this page to someone via email

Art That Spins founder Doug Costall has been capitalizing on southern Alberta’s windy weather for approximately 14 years by creating weathervanes and whirly-gigs to sell.

Located along Highway 520 near Barons, Costall’s creations can be seen spinning in the wind from miles away.

Although many of Costall’s pieces are displayed for sale on his property, he says he spends most of his time filling custom orders, which usually take him around two weeks to complete.

“Most people want something in particular, like a special tractor or something for their parents, or their names or their kids’ names,” said Costall.

What began as a post-retirement hobby has evolved into a business, as pricing for Costall’s pieces begins at $150 for the smaller-sized weathervanes.

“The bigger ones are $225,” said Costall.

“The whirly-gigs start at $200, they come with a seven-foot steel post, and the weathervanes come with direction letters and either a roof mount or a steel post to put in your yard.”

A few miles down the road, Renee Turner has a few Art That Spins pieces displayed on her family farm, and says they bring the property to life.

“I like how, when you’re going down the highway, you know you’re getting close to home when you see [Costall’s] Art That Spins,” said Turner. “It’s kind of like a landmark.”

Costall says he hopes his customers enjoy looking out the window and seeing their Art That Spins pieces, and that the finished product is the most rewarding part of the process.

“I just enjoy making them, that’s why I got into it,” said Costall. “I enjoy putting them all together, mostly. It feels good when you’re done and they look nice.”

More information about Costall’s weathervanes and whirly-gigs can be found on the Art That Spins website.