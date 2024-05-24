Broadway subway, Pattullo Bridge replacement both delayed by 1 year

Send this page to someone via email

The completion dates for two of British Columbia’s largest public infrastructure projects have been pushed back.

In a Friday media release, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation revealed that the Broadway subway and the Pattullo Bridge replacement projects will both be delayed by at least a year.

The news came in an update hailing “significant milestones” amid “significant global challenges” on both projects.

According to the Ministry, the Pattullo replacement, which began in 2020, has been bogged down by inflation and global supply issues related to specialized components. The completion of its bridge tower — the tallest in B.C. — also “took longer than expected.”

The bridge is now forecast to open in Fall 2025, a year back from the province’s original 2024 projection.

The subway project has also faced delays, including on work to relocate major utilities and install traffic decks.

Tunnelling and station excavation, which have now been completed, also took longer than expected, in part due to a five-week concrete strike in 2022, the province said.

The subway line is now expected to enter service in fall 2027, a year behind schedule.