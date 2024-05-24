Drought conditions have eased, but Calgarians still asked to ‘make every drop count’

Recent rainy weather and cooler temperatures in the Calgary area mean drought conditions in the city have improved, but concern over the return of hot dry weather this summer has city officials urging Calgarians to continue to limit their water use, especially outdoors.

As of Friday morning Environment Canada said 50.9 millimetres of precipitation had fallen so far this month at Calgary International Airport.

That includes 42.1 mm of rain and 8.8 mm of snow and is just short of the average precipitation for May.

In a normal year, the airport weather station records 56.8 of precipitation in May, including 46.1 mm of rain and 11.9 mm of snow.

However, with showers and the possibility of thundershowers in the forecast throughout the weekend there’s a strong chance Calgary will approach or exceed the normal precipitation levels this month.

Heavy rain and hail fell on some parts Calgary on Thursday (May 23, 2024).

In its latest drought update, the city says it continues to monitor the situation closely and while there are no outdoor watering restrictions in effect, residents should continue to use water wisely, including limiting sprinkler use, avoiding watering if rain is expected and watering only in the early morning or evening.

“Drought conditions have improved for Calgary and the region, the mountain snowpack is melting at a normal rate, upstream and Glenmore reservoir storage are normal for this time of year, and water demand is normal,” said Nicole Newton, manager of natural environment and adaptation for the City of Calgary. “But we must remain prepared since the summer could still bring prolonged periods of hot, dry weather that could change conditions later this year.”

To help conserve water, council will also be asked next month to approve an outdoor watering schedule that will remain in place throughout the summer.

Environment Canada says June is normally the wettest month of the year in Calgary with an average of 94 mm of rain recorded at Calgary International Airport.

For more information on how to conserve water, visit the city’s YardSmart website.