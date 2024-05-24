3 arrested in Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

Saskatoon police said they executed a search warrant and arrested three people Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
In a release, Saskatoon police said officers arrested a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman in the area of Township Road 362A and Valley Road.
Police also executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Idylwyld Place and found:
- 111 grams powdered cocaine
- 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 62.42 grams of fentanyl (red/blue/green)/carfentanyl (brown)
- nine grams of psilocybin
- ¼ bottle of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
- Assorted prescription pills (hydromorphone)
- Illegal cigarettes
- Various weapons
- $2,365.83
- Assorted paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
The man and the woman were charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, and weapons-related charges.
Another 37-year-old woman was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
