3 arrested in Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police said they executed a search warrant and arrested three people Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

In a release, Saskatoon police said officers arrested a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman in the area of Township Road 362A and Valley Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police also executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Idylwyld Place and found:

111 grams powdered cocaine

100 grams of crystal methamphetamine

62.42 grams of fentanyl (red/blue/green)/carfentanyl (brown)

nine grams of psilocybin

¼ bottle of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

Assorted prescription pills (hydromorphone)

Illegal cigarettes

Various weapons

$2,365.83

Assorted paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

The man and the woman were charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, and weapons-related charges.

Another 37-year-old woman was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.