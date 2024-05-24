Menu

Canada

3 arrested in Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police also seized weapons during a search in the 100 block of Idylwyld Place. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police also seized weapons during a search in the 100 block of Idylwyld Place. Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon police said they executed a search warrant and arrested three people Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

In a release, Saskatoon police said officers arrested a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman in the area of Township Road 362A and Valley Road.

Police also executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Idylwyld Place and found:

  • 111 grams powdered cocaine
  • 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 62.42 grams of fentanyl (red/blue/green)/carfentanyl (brown)
  • nine grams of psilocybin
  • ¼ bottle of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
  • Assorted prescription pills (hydromorphone)
  • Illegal cigarettes
  • Various weapons
  • $2,365.83
  • Assorted paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
The man and the woman were charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, and weapons-related charges.

Another 37-year-old woman was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

