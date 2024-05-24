Body recovered from Lake Ontario during search for watercraft rider near Grimsby

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say a man is dead after a body was recovered from Lake Ontario Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson says the unidentified man was removed from the water near Grimsby, Ont., after a three-hour search involving military planes, a police marine unit and volunteers from South Shore Search and Rescue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The search began around 10 a.m. on Friday for the man after a passerby discovered a personal watercraft with no rider and keys in the ignition near Fifty Point.

A spokesman said rescue units were called off just before 1 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

It’s believed the victim may have fallen off the watercraft.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.