Canada

Body recovered from Lake Ontario during search for watercraft rider near Grimsby

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Hamilton police say a marine unit and other searchers were called into action after reports a man may have fallen off a watercraft near Grimsby, Ont. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a marine unit and other searchers were called into action after reports a man may have fallen off a watercraft near Grimsby, Ont. HPS
Hamilton police say a man is dead after a body was recovered from Lake Ontario Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson says the unidentified man was removed from the water near Grimsby, Ont., after a three-hour search involving military planes, a police marine unit and volunteers from South Shore Search and Rescue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The search began around 10 a.m. on Friday for the man after a passerby discovered a personal watercraft with no rider and keys in the ignition near Fifty Point.

A spokesman said rescue units were called off just before 1 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

It’s believed the victim may have fallen off the watercraft.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

