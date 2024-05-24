Body recovered from Lake Ontario during search for watercraft rider near Grimsby

Hamilton police say a man is dead after a body was recovered from Lake Ontario Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson says the unidentified man was removed from the water near Grimsby, Ont., after a three-hour search involving military planes, a police marine unit and volunteers from South Shore Search and Rescue.
The search began around 10 a.m. on Friday for the man after a passerby discovered a personal watercraft with no rider and keys in the ignition near Fifty Point.
A spokesman said rescue units were called off just before 1 p.m.
An investigation is ongoing, according to police.
It’s believed the victim may have fallen off the watercraft.
The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
