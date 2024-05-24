Frustrated rural municipalities say Alberta’s Bill 20 still gives province unchecked power

Send this page to someone via email

The organization representing rural municipalities in Alberta says a bill before the legislature is poised to give Premier Danielle Smith’s cabinet unchecked power, even with proposed amendments.

Rural Municipalities of Alberta president Paul McLaughlin said he’s frustrated the changes won’t stop the province from intruding on local governments.

The Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, Bill 20, as first tabled, would have given Smith’s cabinet the ability to fire councillors if deemed in the public interest.

The changes to the bill mean cabinet could only oust locally-elected officials by ordering a recall vote.

Also under the amendments, Smith’s cabinet could still overturn bylaws but only those that go against the Constitution, step outside legal municipal jurisdiction or are contrary to a provincial policy.

Municipal Affairs Minister said the changes are about providing clarity and were informed by feedback from municipalities.

McLaughlin said with no clear definitions of public interest or provincial policy, it appears the proposed law could be used to justify cabinet interference for nearly any reason.

