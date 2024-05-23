Menu

Politics

Alberta government reins in bill that would give it authority over municipalities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Municipalities ‘caught off guard’ by details of Bill 20'
Alberta Municipalities ‘caught off guard’ by details of Bill 20
Reaction continues to the UCP’s Bill 20. The legislation aims to give the province broad authority to dismiss local elected officials and overturn municipal bylaws. The organization that represents Alberta cities, towns, and villages suggests the proposed changes would create an “atmosphere of fear.” Tyler Gandam, president of Alberta Municipalities, joined Global News at Noon to express his views. – Apr 30, 2024
The Alberta government is clawing back parts of a bill that would have given Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet the power to unilaterally fire mayors and councillors.

But a spokesperson for most of the province’s municipalities says the changes won’t calm local leaders who are worried the proposed legislation is an undemocratic power grab.

Tyler Gandam, president of Alberta Municipalities, says goalposts for the powers still haven’t been clearly defined.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The changes to the bill mean cabinet could only oust locally elected officials by ordering a recall vote.

And cabinet could only overturn bylaws that go against the Constitution or step outside legal municipal jurisdiction.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says the changes were informed by feedback from stakeholders.

Click to play video: 'Bill 20 report provided to Edmonton city council'
Bill 20 report provided to Edmonton city council
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

