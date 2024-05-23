Alberta government reins in bill that would give it authority over municipalities

See more sharing options

The Alberta government is clawing back parts of a bill that would have given Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet the power to unilaterally fire mayors and councillors.

But a spokesperson for most of the province’s municipalities says the changes won’t calm local leaders who are worried the proposed legislation is an undemocratic power grab.

Tyler Gandam, president of Alberta Municipalities, says goalposts for the powers still haven’t been clearly defined.

The changes to the bill mean cabinet could only oust locally elected officials by ordering a recall vote.

And cabinet could only overturn bylaws that go against the Constitution or step outside legal municipal jurisdiction.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says the changes were informed by feedback from stakeholders.