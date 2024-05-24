Video: Youths pepper-sprayed, swarmed in downtown Victoria

See more sharing options

Two youths were assaulted and pepper-sprayed in downtown Victoria and some of it was captured on camera.

Victoria police said the two youths were on Yates Street on May 11 just before 12:30 a.m., near Government Street, when three suspects sprayed and attacked them.

A CCTV camera captured some of the violent incident, which has been released by Victoria police investigators.

They hope someone will recognize the suspects and contact the department.

In the video, one of the youths is swarmed by the three suspects and is punched and kicked repeatedly in the head and upper body area, while continuously being pepper-sprayed.

Police said nearby witnesses intervened. The suspects then fled the area.

One of the youths was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.