Video link
Headline link
Crime

Video: Youths pepper-sprayed, swarmed in downtown Victoria

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victoria police looking for suspects wanted in pepper spray assault'
Victoria police looking for suspects wanted in pepper spray assault
Victoria police are looking to identify three suspects seen assaulting two youths downtown. It happened just after midnight on May 11, near Yates Street and Government Street, and both young people were pepper sprayed.
Two youths were assaulted and pepper-sprayed in downtown Victoria and some of it was captured on camera.

Victoria police said the two youths were on Yates Street on May 11 just before 12:30 a.m., near Government Street, when three suspects sprayed and attacked them.

A CCTV camera captured some of the violent incident, which has been released by Victoria police investigators.

They hope someone will recognize the suspects and contact the department.

Click to play video: 'B.C. woman still reeling from carjacking in downtown Victoria'
B.C. woman still reeling from carjacking in downtown Victoria

In the video, one of the youths is swarmed by the three suspects and is punched and kicked repeatedly in the head and upper body area, while continuously being pepper-sprayed.

Police said nearby witnesses intervened. The suspects then fled the area.

One of the youths was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

Click to play video: 'Victoria police seek help identifying accused voyeur'
Victoria police seek help identifying accused voyeur
