Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police aim to smoke out cigarette thief after robbery of Guelph store

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 24, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a man went inside a store wielding a long wooden stick and threatened a store clerk with it. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man went inside a store wielding a long wooden stick and threatened a store clerk with it. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are investigating a robbery at a north-end convenience store.

A man went to the store Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. carrying a six-foot-long wooden stick and demanded packs of cigarettes from the clerk.

Investigators say the suspect fled the store near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Road North with the cigarettes before police arrived.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No injuries were reported.

They are looking for a man six feet tall with a slim build and long brown hair, wearing a rainbow-coloured cowboy hat and cut-off denim shorts, with a circular tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7489 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices