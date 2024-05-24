Police aim to smoke out cigarette thief after robbery of Guelph store

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating a robbery at a north-end convenience store.

A man went to the store Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. carrying a six-foot-long wooden stick and demanded packs of cigarettes from the clerk.

Investigators say the suspect fled the store near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Road North with the cigarettes before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

They are looking for a man six feet tall with a slim build and long brown hair, wearing a rainbow-coloured cowboy hat and cut-off denim shorts, with a circular tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7489 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.