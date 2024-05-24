Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

6 splash pads in Peterborough open for 2024 season

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
The splash pad at Barnardo Park in Peterborough's north end.
The splash pad at Barnardo Park in Peterborough's north end is among six now open for the 2024 season, the City of Peterborough announced on May 24, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Six splash pads in Peterborough, Ont., are now open for the 2024 season, the city announced on Friday.

The following splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

  • Barnardo Park on Barnardo Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard
  • Hamilton Park, at 575 Bonaccord St.
  • Nicholls Oval Park at 725 Armour Rd.
  • Rogers Cove at 131 Maria St.
  • Turner Park at the corner of Chamberlain and High streets
  • Quaker Foods City Square’s water feature at 215 Charlotte St.
The city says splash pads at King Edward Park (455 George St. S.) and Kinsmen Park (1 Kinsmen Way at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and Clonsilla Avenue) are undergoing repairs and/or final commissioning inspections. Opening dates have yet to be determined but updates will be made available on the city’s website.

“Splash pads offer a fantastic and inclusive way for children and families to enjoy water play, promoting outdoor activity and social interaction in a safe, refreshing, and accessible environment,” said city councillor Lesley Parnell, co-chair of the city’s community services (recreation and parks, fire services and arenas) portfolio.

The city notes wading pools will be opened later this year when lifeguard supervision is provided.

Beaches at Beavermead Park and Roger are unsupervised until the city’s lifeguard program begins on Monday, July. 1.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

