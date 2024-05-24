6 splash pads in Peterborough open for 2024 season

Send this page to someone via email

Six splash pads in Peterborough, Ont., are now open for the 2024 season, the city announced on Friday.

The following splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Barnardo Park on Barnardo Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard

Hamilton Park, at 575 Bonaccord St.

Nicholls Oval Park at 725 Armour Rd.

Rogers Cove at 131 Maria St.

Turner Park at the corner of Chamberlain and High streets

Quaker Foods City Square’s water feature at 215 Charlotte St.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The city says splash pads at King Edward Park (455 George St. S.) and Kinsmen Park (1 Kinsmen Way at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and Clonsilla Avenue) are undergoing repairs and/or final commissioning inspections. Opening dates have yet to be determined but updates will be made available on the city’s website.

“Splash pads offer a fantastic and inclusive way for children and families to enjoy water play, promoting outdoor activity and social interaction in a safe, refreshing, and accessible environment,” said city councillor Lesley Parnell, co-chair of the city’s community services (recreation and parks, fire services and arenas) portfolio.

Story continues below advertisement

The city notes wading pools will be opened later this year when lifeguard supervision is provided.

Beaches at Beavermead Park and Roger are unsupervised until the city’s lifeguard program begins on Monday, July. 1.