Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot dead by Manitoba RCMP during early morning highway incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba man is dead after he was shot by RCMP early Friday morning near La Broquerie.

Police said officers from the Steinbach detachment received multiple reports about a suspicious man in the area, and an RCMP patrol spotted a man standing by the driver’s side of a vehicle on Highway 52 around 12:30 a.m.

Police allege the man was armed with an edged weapon and assaulting a woman in the driver’s seat. Police said he began approaching officers and ignored orders to drop the weapon, at which point an officer fired on him.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The man, 51, a resident of the Ste. Anne area, was pronounced dead at the scene despite officers’ attempts to give him emergency medical aid.

The woman received minor injuries as a result of the assault, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP’s major crimes service is investigating, with the engagement of Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Families of mentally ill men killed in Winnipeg police shootings call for joint inquest'
Families of mentally ill men killed in Winnipeg police shootings call for joint inquest

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices