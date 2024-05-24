Man shot dead by Manitoba RCMP during early morning highway incident

A Manitoba man is dead after he was shot by RCMP early Friday morning near La Broquerie.
Police said officers from the Steinbach detachment received multiple reports about a suspicious man in the area, and an RCMP patrol spotted a man standing by the driver’s side of a vehicle on Highway 52 around 12:30 a.m.
Police allege the man was armed with an edged weapon and assaulting a woman in the driver’s seat. Police said he began approaching officers and ignored orders to drop the weapon, at which point an officer fired on him.
The man, 51, a resident of the Ste. Anne area, was pronounced dead at the scene despite officers’ attempts to give him emergency medical aid.
The woman received minor injuries as a result of the assault, police said.
The RCMP’s major crimes service is investigating, with the engagement of Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit.
