Changes to Western Fair for 2024 aim to make it ‘your happy place’

The Western Fair returns Sept. 6-15 with new events for visitors of all ages.

This year’s theme is “find your happy place.”

The planning for one of Canada’s oldest fairs begins early every season, with marketing already under way. Keep an eye out for the “Happy Camper” as the mascot drives around the city to promote September’s fair.

“A community fair certainly looks different now in 2024 than it would have even 20 years ago,” says Greg Blanchard, Western Fair media liaison. “It’s the challenge of maintaining the traditional elements that people have come to expect and love and evolve to find new elements that resonate with today’s customers.”

The first fair was Sept. 29-30, 1868, in what is now Victoria Park. In 1887, it moved to what’s now Old East Village. Starting off, it primarily featured livestock shows, but expanded to industrial and art exhibitions as well. By 1989, it became the 10-day event that it has remained until now.

The 2024 season boasts 14 new or updated features, including an adult LEGO competition and a nighttime drone show. Included in the new attractions are revamped shopping areas and a new outdoor concert venue. The outdoor shopping area will become crystal promenade this season, with trees wrapped with crystal lights.

“We’re enhancing the outdoor shopping experience. The outdoor shopping area will be decorated and create a promenade-like experience for the outdoor shopping area,” Blanchard says. “We’re enhancing the indoor food and shopping pavilion as well.”

A nightly “sky spectacular” features a drone show performed by animated, synchronized drones above the fairgrounds. They are choreographed for a variety of aerial flight formations and messages in the sky and will perform a different show at the end of every night.

“From the videos I’ve seen, it looks pretty spectacular,” Blanchard says.

Another major addition is the OEV music garden for the return of outdoor concerts. High profile artists have been teased to be performers, including local up and coming artists, tribute bands and shows for all ages. But indoor concerts will still be a staple for the fair, with the stadium series concerts with general admission seats and air conditioning.

During the day, the OEV music garden will function as a performance area for the acts visitors may be familiar with like acrobatics or motorcycle stunts, and by night it will turn into an outdoor concert venue, weather dependent.

“We’re going to have something for everybody, certainly in the musical regard,” Blanchard says.

The adult LEGO competition is one for the big kids, and is part of the annual creative arts competition which gives participants the opportunity to win cash prizes and advance into other competitions. Some prizes range in the hundreds of dollars, depending on art form. Submitting 10 or more entries receives a free pass to the fair.

Despite some major changes, visitors can expect to see some of the same iconic attractions and rides. The barn and farm animals will return among annual rides.

“Of course, Happy the mascot will be back on hand, people can stop by, visit him and have their photos taken,” Blanchard says. “We encourage people to look at our website as it’s getting populated already with details.”

The fair also provides the opportunity for schools to fundraise for programming or equipment through the fair share school program. The Western Fair will donate $1 for every general admission sold, and $2 for every super pass sold.