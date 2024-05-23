Manitoba parties line up candidates for June 18 byelection in former premier’s seat

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s main political parties have now all lined up candidates for a byelection set for June 18 in the Tuxedo constituency in Winnipeg.

The seat has been vacant since former premier Heather Stefanson resigned last month.

The Progressive Conservatives nominated lawyer Lawrence Pinsky at a meeting Thursday night, over two other candidates in a contested race.

The New Democrats earlier nominated Carla Compton, a registered nurse who ran for the seat in 2019 and finished in third place.

The Liberals are putting up Jamie Pfau, a foster parent advocate, and Green Party Leader Janine Gibson will carry her party’s banner in the race.

The Tuxedo seat has been a longtime Tory stronghold, but the New Democrats came within 300 votes of winning it during last year’s provincial election.

Pinsky was in Israel during Thursday night’s nomination meeting, dealing with the death of a family friend. He said he would be returning to Winnipeg in the coming days.