One dead, one in hospital after early morning La Loche homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a homicide in La Loche, after one 52-year-old in the community died and an 82-year-old remains in hospital with injuries.
On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., La Loche RCMP responded to a home with flames and smoke coming out of the house.
RCMP say when they entered the residence, an injured 52-year-old female and an injured 82-year-old male were located. Fire departments from La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation responded and extinguished the fire.
52-year-old Brenda Toulejour was pronounced dead at a hospital in La Loche.
“Her next of kin has been notified and victims services offered to the family,” RCMP said in a release.
The 82-year-old male was transported to hospital in Saskatoon. There is no update on his condition.
As a result of the ongoing investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, 49-year-old Marty Keith Toulejour of La Loche has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, aggravated assault and one count of arson.
Marty Keith Toulejour was remanded into custody and appeared in court in La Loche Thursday.
