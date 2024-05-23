Okotoks Dawgs begin three-peat quest for WCBL title

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the start of the 2024 Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) season this weekend, the Okotoks Dawgs want to make history again.

“Everyone is out to beat you, especially when you’re back-to-back champs,” said infielder Eric Machej.

The Dawgs are aiming to win a third straight WCBL championship, after claiming the 2022 and 2023 titles.

Eighteen players are returning from last year’s team, and pitcher Graham Brunner said this will be the key to their success.

“If you come back to those returning guys that we have it’s nice to have the same culture and also just show up ready to play and know what we have to do to win every game as best we can.”

3:55 Okotoks Dawgs win WCBL title for a second straight year

Pitcher Brody Forno was part of the last two championships, and said the entire team is focused on a three-peat.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it just keeps on building expectations and you just want to win more, after you get that one (you want) the next one and the next one.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The team has eight WCBL championships to its name, and was the last club to win three in a row back in the 2007, 2008 and 2009 seasons.

“I watched the championships when I was younger. I think ’08 I was here, six years old, watching those games. And I was one of those kids trying to ask for autographs, so it’s really cool being that guy now,” said Okotoks native and infielder Connor Crowson.

The Dawgs play their season opener on Friday at the newly renovated Seaman Stadium against the Brooks Bombers.