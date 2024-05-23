Saskatchewan farmers over half done seeding throughout the province

Send this page to someone via email

Producers across Saskatchewan find themselves in the midst of seeding as just over half of the 2024 crop is in the ground.

At 56 per cent seeded, it is up from 32 per cent seeded last week, but behind the five-year average of 76 per cent and the 10-year average of 74 per cent.

According to this week’s crop report, producers in the southwest, northwest and southeast are most complete at 64 per cent, 63 per cent and 61 per cent respectfully.

The east-central region is 54 per cent complete, followed by the northeast and west-central regions at 48 per cent and 47 per cent.

The progress comes after many regions had delays due to rain.

“The highest reported rainfall was in the Mossbank area at 58 mm, followed by the Meadow Lake and Choiceland areas at 52 mm and 51 mm.”

“Although the rain has helped replenish topsoil moisture levels and improve growing conditions, many producers are hopeful for a pause in rainfall to allow seeding progress to continue,” the province said in a release.

Early seeded crops are beginning to emerge throughout the province with good emergence reported overall.

“Most of the crop damage this week was due to frost, minor flooding, wind and hail. Although not widespread, some producers have reported crop damage due to cutworms, wireworms and flea beetles,” the crop report read.

That rainfall does, however, mean an improvement in topsoil moisture. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at six per cent surplus, with hayland topsoil moisture reported at three per cent surplus.

Currently, pasture conditions are rated as 12 per cent excellent and 55 per cent good across the province. Only one per cent is considered poor.