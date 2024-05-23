Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Couple charged in death of 64-year-old man in northeast Edmonton

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Edmonton couple are facing murder charges after a man was found dead at a home in the Delwood neighbourhood of northeast Edmonton almost two weeks ago.

The Edmonton Police Service responded around 7:30 p.m. on May 11 to a suspicious death complaint at a home near 135A Avenue and 68th Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police found Brian Rud, 64, of Edmonton, dead inside the home.

Homicide investigators determined the circumstances around Rud’s death were suspicious.

Trending Now

An autopsy completed on May 15 confirmed Rud died by homicide.

EPS homicide section detectives are not releasing the cause of death at this time for investigative purposes.

Matthew Battrick, 32, and Mary Gillard, 24, both of Edmonton, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices