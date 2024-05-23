Couple charged in death of 64-year-old man in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton couple are facing murder charges after a man was found dead at a home in the Delwood neighbourhood of northeast Edmonton almost two weeks ago.

The Edmonton Police Service responded around 7:30 p.m. on May 11 to a suspicious death complaint at a home near 135A Avenue and 68th Street.

Police found Brian Rud, 64, of Edmonton, dead inside the home.

Homicide investigators determined the circumstances around Rud’s death were suspicious.

An autopsy completed on May 15 confirmed Rud died by homicide.

EPS homicide section detectives are not releasing the cause of death at this time for investigative purposes.

Matthew Battrick, 32, and Mary Gillard, 24, both of Edmonton, have each been charged with second-degree murder.