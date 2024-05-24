New Music Friday: 9 releases that might make this weekend better (24 May 2024)

It’s the American Memorial Day long weekend, which may explain why the release schedule is a little light on big-name releases. If all of America is going to be out doing stuff, is anyone going to pay attention to new music? However, New Music Friday never comes up empty.

Singles

1. Sublime x Stick Figure ft. Bradley Nowell, Feel Like That (Ruffwood/Skunk)

This is pretty wild. Bradley Nowell, the original singer of Sublime died of a drug overdose on May 25, 1996. After releasing a number of successful albums based on recordings from the vaults, Sublime teamed with Rome Ramirez on vocals (“Sublime ft. Rome”). Now Jakob Nowell, Brad’s son is the new frontman. After a debut at Coachella, the group enters another era, beginning with a ghostly duet featuring Brad and Jakob. Vocalist Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure is also on the track.

2. Moby, Where is Your Pride? (Mute)

Speaking of people who are no longer with us appearing on new songs, Moby’s current single featured collaboration from Benjamin Zephaniah, a poet, writer, actor, vegan and animal rights activist from the UK who died of a brain tumor last December. This is will be part of an album entitled Always Centered at Night (his 22nd studio album, due June 14). Expect to hear more about the many collaborations (13!) on the record.

3. Lankum, The Rocky Road to Dublin (Rough Trade)

Now that The Pogues are no more (well, there’s no Shane MacGowan), it’s time for a new contemporary Irish folk band from Dublin. Behold Lankum, a band that released four albums before breaking through to a wider audience. False Lankum came out last year and was nominated for a Mercury Prize. This comes from a brand new live album recorded in their hometown.

4. Art Bergmann, Gazacide (Independent)

While Art was working on tracks for his new album Mythos (due this fall), he started following the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. After seeing some Arabic words written on the walls of a Gaza hospital, he was moved to write this song, which he then recorded with Dave Genn of 54-40 and the Matthew Good Band. The female singer is Sara Wazani.

Albums

1. Twenty One Pilots, Clancy (Fueled by Ramen)

After the customary long lead-up filled with teasers, clues, and Easter eggs, Twenty One Pilots (still having found that missing “-“, I see) finally release their seventh studio album. It comes in so many different forms (CD, exclusive CDs to HMV, special and separate vinyl releases for Amazon, Amazon UK, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters, and cassette) that even Taylor Swift’s head is spinning. We’ll see if the Skeleton Clique (that’s what you call the band’s fanbase) will empty their wallets as readily as Swifties.

2. Lenny Kravitz, Blue Electric Light (Roxie Records/BMG Rights Management)

It’s been a long time since Lenny released an album–2018, in fact. The truth is the man has been so busy with his many real estate ventures that music had taken something of a back seat. He, too, is taking the multiple version approach for this 12th album, including a version with a “deluxe media book CD,” a double vinyl edition, and a separate edition for Amazon UK. As for the music, this is easily Lenny’s best album in years. Looks like the hiatus was good for him.

3. Paul Weller, 66 (Polydor)

When Paul Weller makes an album, people line up to help out the Modfather. His 17th album features a ton of collaborators, including Noel Gallagher, Suggs from Madness, Bobby Gillespie from Primal Scream, The Blow Monkey’s Dr. Robert, and a ton of others. The result is pretty solid as Weller and friends glide through a series of different sounds and vibes. This track, for example, may make you think of his time fronting The Style Council.

4. DIIV, Frog in Boiling Water (Fantasy/Concord)

It’s pronounced “Dive,” in case you didn’t know. They’re from Brooklyn and have been working the shoegaze/indie rock/dream rock side of the street since 2011. Their fourth studio record has already garnered some loving reviews thanks to songs like this. The album continues a nice comeback story, too. Singer Zachary Cole Smith and his then-girlfriend, Sky Ferreira were arrested in 2013 reportedly with 42 decks of heroin on them. Smith has been clean for years.

5. La Luz, News of the Universe (Sub Pop)

Looking for something different? Seattle’s all-female quartet La Luz (est. 2012) blends surf music, doo wop, and neo-psych. Curious? Check out what their fourth album has to offer. The video for this single is a lot of fun, too.