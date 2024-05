See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say they are looking for a vehicle after it was stolen from an east-end home earlier this week.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sometime between Wednesday morning and Tuesday night, investigators said a white 2017 Dodge Journey was taken from the home’s driveway.

The vehicle is described as completely stock, with no distinguishable features.