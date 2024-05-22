Regina Humane Society rescues 26 dogs from awful conditions, 10 put down

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Humane Society had a very busy night on May 15, after they rescued 26 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions.’

According to the society, a tip came in last Wednesday reporting dogs living in poor conditions and an investigation was launched alongside the Regina Police Service.

“Animal Protection Officers found 17 adult dogs and 9 puppies living in crowded housing and covered in dirt, urine, and feces,” the society explained.

“A team of officers worked through the night to remove and transport the animals to the Animal Community Centre where they were each examined by RHS veterinary staff.”

Courtesy of the Regina Humane Society

The dogs were a various mix of breeds, their fur was badly matted and debris was found in their ears, noses and eyes.

“This is an incredibly sad situation all round,” said Lisa Koch, RHS Executive Director. “These dogs were getting only the mere basics of some food and water, but their other needs such as socialization and a clean and healthy living environment were not being met.”

View image in full screen Some of the dogs can be seen behind a wooden fenced off area. Courtesy of the Regina Humane Society

RHS went on to say 10 of the dogs were put down after dealing with injuries and extreme fear.

After further observation and treatment by RHS Veterinary and Animal Care staff, it is expected that the remaining dogs will be available, as they are ready, for adoption into new, caring, and loving homes.