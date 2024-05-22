Menu

Crime

3 teens charged after chaos in west end store: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
A close-up of the front of London police headquarters on a sunny day. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Three teenagers between ages 14 and 17 are facing a slew of charges after police in London, Ont., said they ran through a store, threw groceries at patrons, yelled profanities, attacked a staff member and then fired a fake gun.

The incident happened at a store in the Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street West area just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the three suspects assaulted an employee and stole some items before fleeing on foot.

Multiple people called 911 and provided descriptions of the teenagers, police said.

Two were arrested just outside of the building while the third was arrested nearby in a confrontation that resulted in minor injuries to an officer, police said.

After searching them, police said they found stolen items and a cap gun.

The three are jointly charged with causing a disturbance by fighting, shouting and swearing. A 17-year-old is also charged with possession of stolen property. A 15-year-old is also charged with theft and possessing a weapon. A 14-year-old also faces charges of assault and assault with a weapon or imitation weapon.

None of their names are being released due to their ages.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

