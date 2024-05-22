3 teens charged after chaos in west end store: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers between ages 14 and 17 are facing a slew of charges after police in London, Ont., said they ran through a store, threw groceries at patrons, yelled profanities, attacked a staff member and then fired a fake gun.

The incident happened at a store in the Hyde Park Road and Oxford Street West area just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the three suspects assaulted an employee and stole some items before fleeing on foot.

Multiple people called 911 and provided descriptions of the teenagers, police said.

Two were arrested just outside of the building while the third was arrested nearby in a confrontation that resulted in minor injuries to an officer, police said.

After searching them, police said they found stolen items and a cap gun.

The three are jointly charged with causing a disturbance by fighting, shouting and swearing. A 17-year-old is also charged with possession of stolen property. A 15-year-old is also charged with theft and possessing a weapon. A 14-year-old also faces charges of assault and assault with a weapon or imitation weapon.

None of their names are being released due to their ages.