Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba Public Insurance ramps up hail estimates with new centre

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
Much of Manitoba was hit with hail last week. View image in full screen
Much of Manitoba was hit with hail last week. Iris Dyck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Good news for Manitoba drivers whose vehicles were hammered by hail in the storm last week: Manitoba Public Insurance is opening a dedicated hail estimating centre in response to a backlog of claims related to the spring deluge.

The provincial insurer says it has received almost 1,200 hail-related claims in the past week alone, on top of more than 15,000 from 2023.

Customers who have opened a hail claim but haven’t had an appointment scheduled will be contacted by MPI beginning Wednesday, and will be given an appointment at the new hail estimating centre — also known as MPI’s Physical Damage Centre on Plessis Road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Although the centre is expected to take on 70 appointments each day, priority will be given to those who have been waiting the longest.

“Last year, we experienced one of the most significant hail claim seasons in our corporation’s history,” MPI president Satvir Jatana said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Customers have been patiently waiting for hail estimating appointments and given the recent storms, we are committed to making our services available as quickly as possible and in a way that meets their needs through this specialized service option.”

Trending Now

If your vehicle has hail damage but you haven’t made a claim yet, you can do so online or by calling the insurer at 204-985-7000.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg storm May 16'
Winnipeg storm May 16
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices