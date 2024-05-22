16-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan, man facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan late Tuesday, police say.

A 24-year-old man is now facing charges.

York Regional Police said officers responded to Martin Grove Road and Jackman Crescent, which is south of Langstaff Road, at 10:45 p.m. for a crash involving a mini bike and a vehicle at a four-way stop.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“When police arrived on the scene of the collision, they found a male youth with life-threatening injuries,” officers said.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died, police said.

Vaughan resident Harnoor Chauhan has since been charged with dangerous operation causing death, failing to stop after an accident causing death, and possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of the offence, he was bound by a release order for unrelated offences, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are seeking witnesses in connection with the collision and anyone with information or video footage from the area was asked to come forward.