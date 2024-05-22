Menu

Crime

16-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan, man facing charges

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 1:06 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan late Tuesday, police say.

A 24-year-old man is now facing charges.

York Regional Police said officers responded to Martin Grove Road and Jackman Crescent, which is south of Langstaff Road, at 10:45 p.m. for a crash involving a mini bike and a vehicle at a four-way stop.

“When police arrived on the scene of the collision, they found a male youth with life-threatening injuries,” officers said.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died, police said.

Vaughan resident Harnoor Chauhan has since been charged with dangerous operation causing death, failing to stop after an accident causing death, and possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of the offence, he was bound by a release order for unrelated offences, police said.

Investigators are seeking witnesses in connection with the collision and anyone with information or video footage from the area was asked to come forward.

