Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for large part of southern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Will Quebec’s forest fire season be as bad as last year?'
Will Quebec’s forest fire season be as bad as last year?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A large part of southern Ontario is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with strong winds, hail and heavy rain possible on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a watch for areas including the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, Kitchener, Guelph, and the Niagara Region.

“Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon,” the weather agency said Wednesday.

It said wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible with up to toonie-sized hail.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The northern GTA, through Barrie and Cottage Country, extending east to areas west of Ottawa, are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

For those areas, the watch reads slightly different, with 100 km/h wind gusts possible, along with toonie-sized hail and even a risk of a tornado.

Story continues below advertisement

The threat for those areas lasts through the afternoon into the evening, Environment Canada said.

“The main threat will be strong winds and hail,” it said.

Trending Now

“However, a tornado will also be possible.”

As of the noon hour Wednesday, areas shaded in yellow were under a severe thunderstorm watch. Red indicates a severe thunderstorm warning. View image in full screen
As of the noon hour Wednesday, areas shaded in yellow were under a severe thunderstorm watch. Red indicates a severe thunderstorm warning. Environment Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices