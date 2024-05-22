Severe thunderstorm watch in place for large part of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A large part of southern Ontario is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with strong winds, hail and heavy rain possible on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a watch for areas including the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, Kitchener, Guelph, and the Niagara Region.

“Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon,” the weather agency said Wednesday.

It said wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible with up to toonie-sized hail.

The northern GTA, through Barrie and Cottage Country, extending east to areas west of Ottawa, are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

For those areas, the watch reads slightly different, with 100 km/h wind gusts possible, along with toonie-sized hail and even a risk of a tornado.

The threat for those areas lasts through the afternoon into the evening, Environment Canada said.

“The main threat will be strong winds and hail,” it said.

“However, a tornado will also be possible.”