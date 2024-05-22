2 people assaulted in dispute at home in southwest Guelph: police

See more sharing options

Guelph police say charges are being laid after a dispute between a tenant and landlord.

Officers responded to an address on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Allan Avenue and St. Arnaud Street.

Police said a landlord was trying to let a contractor in do some work in a common area before an upset tenant confronted them.

Investigators said the dispute turned physical; the landlord was shoved, sustaining a minor injury, and the contractor was hit with a chair.

A 39-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested at the scene and has a court date on Aug 30.