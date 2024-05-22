Albertans without high school diplomas can now register for new credential replacing GED

Starting on Wednesday, the Alberta government says residents of the province who do not have high school diplomas can begin registering for the new adult education credential that is replacing the General Educational Development (GED) credential.

In replacing the GED, the provincial government says the new Canadian Adult Education Credential (CAEC) will ensure material being learned by those who register to get it “accurately reflects the needs of adults and the diverse cultures and perspectives in Canada, including material that is relevant for Indigenous, francophone and multicultural communities.”

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Alberta government noted that the CAEC was developed “in collaboration with eight provinces and territories, who selected Alberta’s government to lead based on Alberta’s expertise in developing and administering assessments, such as Provincial Achievement Tests and Diploma Exams.”

The government noted Alberta will be home to the national CAEC Testing Service and will oversee the administration and delivery of tests.

“Alberta is a trusted leader in education excellence, selected by education leaders across Canada to lead the development and administration of the CAEC,” Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said. “I’m proud of what we created and that we can continue to offer excellence and choice in education, while empowering adult learners across the province.”

The CAEC will offer testing to people in both English and French on reading, writing, math, science and social studies.

The provincial government noted that Albertans “who did not complete their GED tests can apply to have the results count towards CAEC tests in the same subjects for up to three years, until May 2027.”

It also noted that the GED will continue to be recognized as a valid credential.