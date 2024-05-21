Menu

Crime

Three men sought in alleged theft of cheque in Guelph-Eramosa: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 21, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of a large cheque that was mailed to a vendor. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of a large cheque that was mailed to a vendor. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of a cheque from a business that was meant to pay a vendor.

They were notified by the business in Guelph-Eramosa Township back in March.

Investigators say a cheque for over $38,000 was to be mailed to the vendor. But the cheque was intercepted and deposited to a fraudulent bank account.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They are looking to identify three men who were captured on surveillance video at a financial institution.

Wellington County OPP are looking for 3 men in a fraud investigation. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP are looking for 3 men in a fraud investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

 

