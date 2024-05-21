Three men sought in alleged theft of cheque in Guelph-Eramosa: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are investigating the theft of a cheque from a business that was meant to pay a vendor.

They were notified by the business in Guelph-Eramosa Township back in March.

Investigators say a cheque for over $38,000 was to be mailed to the vendor. But the cheque was intercepted and deposited to a fraudulent bank account.

They are looking to identify three men who were captured on surveillance video at a financial institution.

View image in full screen Wellington County OPP are looking for 3 men in a fraud investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.