Warm weather in N.S. prompts reminder to be on guard for harmful blue-green algae

As the weather gets warmer, there’s a warning for Nova Scotians to be on the lookout for blue-green algae, which can be found in lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams.

A provincial water specialist with the Department of Environment and Climate Change says there have already been signs of the harmful bacteria in the water.

“We have received reports of blue-green algal blooms already this year in the province and at least one of those has been validated as a definite toxin-forming bloom,” says Cameron Deacoff.

He says the toxins can pose a risk to people, children, and pets.

Adults may experience mild symptoms like irritated skin and eyes, sore throat, swollen lips, fever, and nausea.

But the consequences can be deadly for animals.

“Dogs like to eat all kinds of gross things, and this is one of those things that attracts dogs,” says Deacoff. “And the mats that form on the bottom can produce very toxic, very high concentrations of these toxins and that’s what has led to the deaths of dogs in our province.”

To raise awareness about blue-green algae, the province has launched a pilot project at provincial parks.

Visitors can scan QR codes with their phones at 25 locations to learn more about the bacteria.

“The best way that people can protect themselves from the potential harms associated with it is to know what it is, to know what it looks like, and to know how to recognize it,” explains Deacoff.

The Halifax Regional Municipality monitors for the algae at its supervised beaches — but only from July 1st to August 31st.

“If we suspect that it is blue-green algae we will immediately close the beach, and take a test to see if it’s a toxin-producing blue-green algae because not all blue-green algae produce toxin,” says HRM Environment Manager Emma Wattie. “If it is a toxin-producing algae then we keep the beach closed.”

Wattie also recommends swimmers inspect the water before jumping in and follow other precautions if exposed.

“After swimming you should clean yourself off with some fresh water if you can,” she says. “Towel off just to make sure you get all that lake water off you.”

Anyone who sees a blue-green algae bloom is encouraged to report it to their local Department of Environment and Climate Change office or a lifeguard at an HRM-supervised beach.