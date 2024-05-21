Barbecue blamed for west-end house fire in Peterborough

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters say a barbecue is being blamed for a house fire in the west end of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 6 p.m., crews initially responded to a report of a barbecue fire at a home on Glenforest Boulevard.

However, he says while firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to a house fire.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

All occupants were safely out of the home before crews arrived, he said.

Broersma reports crews were able to extinguish the fire, which had spread through the home’s entire attic area.

He says the fire originated from a barbecue that was on a covered porch. The barbecue caught fire, which spread to the house.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prior to extinguishment the house sustained major damage,” he said.

An early damage estimate is pegged at $450,000.