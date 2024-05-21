Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Barbecue blamed for west-end house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Barbecue blamed for house fire in Peterborough'
Barbecue blamed for house fire in Peterborough
Peterborough Fire Services says a barbecue fire spread to a home on Glenforest Boulevard on May 19, 2024.
Firefighters say a barbecue is being blamed for a house fire in the west end of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 6 p.m., crews initially responded to a report of a barbecue fire at a home on Glenforest Boulevard.

However, he says while firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to a house fire.

All occupants were safely out of the home before crews arrived, he said.

Broersma reports crews were able to extinguish the fire, which had spread through the home’s entire attic area.

He says the fire originated from a barbecue that was on a covered porch. The barbecue caught fire, which spread to the house.

“Prior to extinguishment the house sustained major damage,” he said.

An early damage estimate is pegged at $450,000.

Click to play video: 'BBQ Tips: Getting your grill ready for the season'
BBQ Tips: Getting your grill ready for the season
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

