Man in hospital after being shot overnight in Kitchener: police

One man is in hospital following an overnight shooting in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.
They say officers were dispatched to the area around Fischer-Hallman Road and Queens Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported.
When emergency services reached the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but not-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no threat to the general public.
Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
