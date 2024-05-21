Sexual violence survivors share their stories in Guelph art exhibit

Send this page to someone via email

The artwork and writing from survivors of sexual violence will be on display at the Red Pavilion.

On Friday, Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis is hosting Celebrations of Survivorship. The art exhibit will be at Riverside Park and will feature survivors sharing their stories through art and writing.

Cindy McMann, public educator for GWWC, said it’s going to be a powerful event.

“We’re hoping that this will be an event that really highlights how resilient survivors are,” McMann said.

McMann added that this event has great potential to raise more awareness of domestic violence in the community.

Events are being held throughout May in honour of Sexual Violence Prevention Month, raising awareness about sexual violence and supporting survivors.

Since 2016, there’s been an 18 per cent annual increase in sexual assaults reported in Ontario. Just six per cent are reported to police in Canada.

McMann said the exhibit will give survivors the chance to gain back their control.

“I think that art can be a really powerful way for people to regain control over their own story, to really process the things that they’ve been through and to really express what this means to them,” she said.

She said there was a submissions process, and everything was accepted because they feel everyone’s expressions are valid. Plus, they really wanted to give everybody an opportunity to showcase and highlight their artwork.

McMann said there will be poetry readings and information tables and activities with local organizations that support sexual violence victims.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence, she said you’re not alone.

“Our clients are often using art as a way to process the traumas that they’ve been through, and as a way to express their thoughts and feelings not just about the things that have happened to them, but also the way that they’ve overcome them,” she said.

McMann is also hopeful that attendees will be able to walk away knowing that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

The event is free to attend and it’s from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.