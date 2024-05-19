Arthur Irving celebrated at memorial service in Saint John, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A service celebrating the life of Arthur L. Irving was held Saturday at the late Irving Oil businessman’s home in Saint John, N.B.

Irving, the second-born son of New Brunswick industrialist K.C. Irving, died on Monday at the age of 93 after a life spent growing the oil business his father founded.

Irving Oil issued a statement announcing his death on May 13, adding he died surrounded by his wife and daughter at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He became president of the oil company in 1972 and was chairman emeritus when he died.

Forbes Magazine listed Arthur Irving as being among the top 10 richest Canadians in 2023, with an estimated net worth of $6.3 billion which includes Canada’s largest oil refinery.

Irving’s obituary, published online by a Saint John funeral home, says the Saturday morning service was to be held in his home, and those who wish to honour his life may donate to the Mass General Cancer Center.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.