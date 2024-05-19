Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Arthur Irving celebrated at memorial service in Saint John, N.B.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2024 9:19 am
1 min read
A service celebrating the life of Arthur L. Irving was held Saturday at the Saint John, N.B., home of the late Irving Oil businessman. Irving, Chairman of Irving Oil gestures while speaking during the grand opening of the Halifax Harbour Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/stringer. View image in full screen
A service celebrating the life of Arthur L. Irving was held Saturday at the Saint John, N.B., home of the late Irving Oil businessman. Irving, Chairman of Irving Oil gestures while speaking during the grand opening of the Halifax Harbour Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/stringer. tk
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A service celebrating the life of Arthur L. Irving was held Saturday at the late Irving Oil businessman’s home in Saint John, N.B.

Irving, the second-born son of New Brunswick industrialist K.C. Irving, died on Monday at the age of 93 after a life spent growing the oil business his father founded.

Irving Oil issued a statement announcing his death on May 13, adding he died surrounded by his wife and daughter at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He became president of the oil company in 1972 and was chairman emeritus when he died.

Forbes Magazine listed Arthur Irving as being among the top 10 richest Canadians in 2023, with an estimated net worth of $6.3 billion which includes Canada’s largest oil refinery.

Trending Now

Irving’s obituary, published online by a Saint John funeral home, says the Saturday morning service was to be held in his home, and those who wish to honour his life may donate to the Mass General Cancer Center.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices