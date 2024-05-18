Small plane crashes northeast of Toronto with 2 people on board

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police confirmed to Global News a small plane crashed outside of Toronto in Port Perry, Ont., Saturday morning.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said the call reporting the incident came in to emergency responders around 10:30 a.m.

Two people were on board the small aircraft but were able to escape and did not suffer significant injuries.

Bortoluss said Transport Cananda has been notified and will likely be taking over the investigation.

No further information about the incident has been made available.