Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Small plane crashes northeast of Toronto with 2 people on board

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Police confirmed both passengers have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed both passengers have non-life-threatening injuries.
Durham Regional Police confirmed to Global News a small plane crashed outside of Toronto in Port Perry, Ont., Saturday morning.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said the call reporting the incident came in to emergency responders around 10:30 a.m.

Two people were on board the small aircraft but were able to escape and did not suffer significant injuries.

Bortoluss said Transport Cananda has been notified and will likely be taking over the investigation.

No further information about the incident has been made available.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

