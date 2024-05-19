Menu

Canada

Chatham, Ont. man charged after police find $45,000 worth of drugs

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 19, 2024 1:46 pm
1 min read
Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say they found fentanyl, cocaine and meth valued at a total of $45,000 during a traffic stop on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say they found fentanyl, cocaine and meth valued at a total of $45,000 during a traffic stop on Thursday. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
Chatham-Kent, Ont., police have arrested a man accused of drug trafficking.

During a traffic stop on Thursday, police arrested a man on Grand Avenue East in Chatham as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During a search, police say they found fentanyl, cocaine and meth valued at a total of $45,000. Officers also said they found out the man did not have a valid driver’s licence.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 27-year-old man from West Lorne was arrested and later released with a court date of June 27.

7 arrested in Chilliwack drug trafficking investigation
