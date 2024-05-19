Chatham, Ont. man charged after police find $45,000 worth of drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police have arrested a man accused of drug trafficking.

During a traffic stop on Thursday, police arrested a man on Grand Avenue East in Chatham as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During a search, police say they found fentanyl, cocaine and meth valued at a total of $45,000. Officers also said they found out the man did not have a valid driver’s licence.

A 27-year-old man from West Lorne was arrested and later released with a court date of June 27.