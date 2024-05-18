Winnipeg Good Samaritans stop would-be convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

An attempted robbery ended in charges for a teenage boy in Winnipeg.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 200 block of St. Mary’s Road, around 2:30 Friday morning.

After speaking with witnesses, they learned that the teen suspect had entered the store with his face covered, and demanded money from the employee at the counter while brandishing bear spray.

When one of the patrons at the store tried to intervene, he was maced by the suspect according to police. Then a struggle ensued and another patron at the store jumped in to help; he was also sprayed in the process.

However, both men were able to hold the suspect until police arrived, where he was shortly arrested.

The 17-year-old now faces multiple charges for robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon, and assault.

Neither the Good Samaritans nor the employee behind the counter were injured, outside of the bear spray’s effects.