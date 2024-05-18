Menu

Crime

Winnipeg Good Samaritans stop would-be convenience store robbery

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Police say a teen who attempted to rob a convenience store on St. Mary’s Road Friday was thwarted by two men who held him until officers arrived. View image in full screen
Police say a teen who attempted to rob a convenience store on St. Mary’s Road Friday was thwarted by two men who held him until officers arrived. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
An attempted robbery ended in charges for a teenage boy in Winnipeg.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 200 block of St. Mary’s Road, around 2:30 Friday morning.

After speaking with witnesses, they learned that the teen suspect had entered the store with his face covered, and demanded money from the employee at the counter while brandishing bear spray.

When one of the patrons at the store tried to intervene, he was maced by the suspect according to police. Then a struggle ensued and another patron at the store jumped in to help; he was also sprayed in the process.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

However, both men were able to hold the suspect until police arrived, where he was shortly arrested.

The 17-year-old now faces multiple charges for robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon, and assault.

Neither the Good Samaritans nor the employee behind the counter were injured, outside of the bear spray’s effects.

